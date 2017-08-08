Miramichi Folk Song Festival Opening

There was a record attendance last evening for the grand opening of the Miramichi Folk Song Festival. Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and their six talented children Family brought instrumental music to the festival. This award winning fiddler from Troy in Inverness County, Nova Scotia, is one of the best-known musicians for adhering to a traditional fiddle style of playing music. Check out more photos of the event at http://www.mightymiramichi.com/Community/Gallery













