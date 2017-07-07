Poem: “butterflies and dragonflies” by lynn mac donald

Photo by Tammy Watt
Photo by Tammy Watt

butterflies and dragonflies

I saw butterflies and dragonflies
sailing in the wind,
some had smiles and the
others had grins

the rhythm of their wings
were beating out of time
but still they flew in a colourful
straight line

the humming their wings
made as they landed down
had me wondering of angels
and their glorious sound

“dinner is served” I heard in
a small voice
and their feast began
on flowers of their choice.

— lynn mac donald

The post Poem: “butterflies and dragonflies” by lynn mac donald appeared first on Giver on the River.