Poem: “butterflies and dragonflies” by lynn mac donald

butterflies and dragonflies

I saw butterflies and dragonflies

sailing in the wind,

some had smiles and the

others had grins

the rhythm of their wings

were beating out of time

but still they flew in a colourful

straight line

the humming their wings

made as they landed down

had me wondering of angels

and their glorious sound

“dinner is served” I heard in

a small voice

and their feast began

on flowers of their choice.

— lynn mac donald

