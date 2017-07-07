butterflies and dragonflies
I saw butterflies and dragonflies
sailing in the wind,
some had smiles and the
others had grins
the rhythm of their wings
were beating out of time
but still they flew in a colourful
straight line
the humming their wings
made as they landed down
had me wondering of angels
and their glorious sound
“dinner is served” I heard in
a small voice
and their feast began
on flowers of their choice.
— lynn mac donald
The post Poem: “butterflies and dragonflies” by lynn mac donald appeared first on Giver on the River.
Profile