Nominations for the 2017 Lieutenant Governor’s NBYO Award are now open until February 3rd, 2017.

The New Brunswick Youth Orchestra created the NBYO distinction awards in 2006 on the occasion of its 40th anniversary as an annual awards program to recognize exemplary leadership and contribution to the development of the orchestra, the musical development of youth and/or the orchestral community in New Brunswick.

The Award is presented each year during the NBYO concert season to deserving musicians, instructors, members, patrons or volunteers from across the province and beyond, following nominations and upon the recommendation of the NBYO Awards Committee. The Award will be presented each year to a maximum of three individuals or organizations, having made a sustained and significant contribution to the NBYO mission, the musical development of youth, and/or the orchestral community in New Brunswick.

The 2016 Lieutenant Governor’s NBYO Award recipient was Robert Daigle.

Click here to download the full awards guidelines and/ or a nomination form. The deadline to apply is February 3rd, 2017.

