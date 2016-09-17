Festival 506 Coming to Miramichi this October

Miramichi will be the place to be this October as Festival (506) comes to the mighty river for the very first time!

Thirty-eight bands and solo artists from all across New Brunswick will meet in the ‘Chi October 13th to 16th to take part in this event which has something for all music fans. The eclectic program will feature rock, pop, country, hip-hop, electro and much more.

FESTIVAL (506) is four days of shows, conferences, and awards – Bringing together the best musical talent that NB has to offer!

Whether your local music venue knows your name (and your kids’ birthdays!) or you haven’t set foot at a concert since your college days, Festival (506) is a great place to hear and discover great music! We’re not scary, we’re not expensive, and you’ll be able to say “I saw them before they became big!” Individual tickets are less than a Triple, Venti, Half Sweet, Non-Fat, Caramel Macchiato and a Festival Passport is about the same price as a night at the movie with a popcorn and drink!

Managers, bookers, venues, festivals, radio stations, producers, this is the place to be! You’ll make new connections and rekindle old ones, you’ll discover new music, you won’t sleep, you’ll drink a lot … of coffee, and you’ll come back year after year!

Musicians, are you just starting out and you get a deer-in-headlight look when someone asks you about your export strategy? Or have you been around the block a few times and you’re looking for guidance about what that next step is? Festival (506) has something for you! Workshops, one-on-one meetings, showcasing opportunity, more business cards than you knew even existed. You’ll learn things you didn’t know you didn’t know, and you’ll look at bands who are where you were last year, give them a few tips and think “Surely, I was never THAT naive, was I?” #Protip: we all were!

SHOWCASING ARTISTS include Altitude, Andy Brown, Apryll Aileen, Arianne Caissie, Brookside Mall, City Natives, Cy, David in the Dark, Dillon Ryan, Earthbound Trio, Eastcoast Love Story, Elephant Skeletons, FM Berlin, Fortunato, Jaclyn Reinhart, Jared Lutes, Kendra Gale Band, Kenny James, Kevin McIntyre, Lionsault, Mike Biggar, Motherhood, Old Self & Kam Speech, Pierre Guitard, Raphaël Butler, Raymond & Hayden, Shades of Sorrow, Shaun Ferguson, Shaun LB, Simon Daniel, Terry Whalen Band, The Cauldron Project, The DiBiases, The Galpines, The Matt Landry Band, The Olympic Symphonium, Tyler Deveau, and Tyler Hache.

Festival Passports giving access to all the shows are now on sale for $30.

The schedule also includes four days of conferences geared to music industry professionals, an Awards Show celebrating New Brunswick’s musical talents, as well as a Youth component called “dB Program” which gives artists aged 13 to 18 mentoring and performance opportunities.

The ever-charming Lisa LeBlanc will be headlining the final concert of Festival (506) on Sunday, October 16th. The evening will start with special guests, The Divorcees, on the stage at Carrefour Beausoleil for a not-to-be-missed concert.

The Rosaireville-born artist is not a stranger to ‪‎Miramichi‬, which saw her on small stages around town, at her very beginning. Lisa Leblanc will perform songs from her upcoming third album, to be released on September 30th. This new mostly-English LP is already garnering much attention, with its recent single “Dump the Guy ASAP”.

The Divorcees will also be performing new songs, from their new record, From Labour to Refreshment.

Carrefour Beausoleil is not unfamiliar to Lisa LeBlanc, who volunteered at their radio station when she was just a teenager. Carrefour Beausoleil, whose mandate is to promote the growth and the vibrancy of francophone and acadian communities in Miramichi, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Tickets for this concert, starting at 7:30 pm on Sunday, October 16, are on sale for $25 at the Carrefour Beausoleil ticket office or online at ccbmiramichi.interticket.com.

Festival (506) is made possible thanks to numerous partners such as the Government of New Brunswick, FACTOR, the Government of Canada, Musicaction and the City of Miramichi. Music NB would also like to thank SOCAN and the SOCAN Foundation, Carrefour Beausoleil, Towne Ford, 99.3 The River, 95.9 Sun FM, CJSE, CFBO, Miramichi’s Irish Festival, Rodd MIramichi River, and Pizza Delight Chatham & Newcastle.

For more information or to purchase tickets and passes visit the website at www.festival506.ca.