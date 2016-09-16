Just in Time for Culture Days: ArtsLink NB New HQ in Uptown Saint John

The ArtsLink NB Headquarters have moved to a more spacious and accessible office. Just in time for Culture Days, they are now sharing Suite 407 at 89 Canterbury Street with Third Space Gallery in Uptown Saint John. Their new digs include room for member-based programming such as readings, exhibitions, workshops and more. They plan to open up this space for members to be able to book their own events, and for creating new opportunities to share what members do. Drop by 9 am through 5 pm, Monday to Friday if you’d like to check out the new HQ. The barrier-free entrance can be found via Duke Street, then down a long corridor to an elevator.

There is still time to register and participate in Culture Days. This year, Culture Days take place September 30th, October 1st, and October 2nd. Organizations and individual artists (or collectives) should consider planning a cultural event on any of those three days. It’s a great opportunity to showcase your work, create public programming, and enhance public engagement. Interested participants can register their unique contribution to Culture Days to be cross-promoted nationally through the Culture Days website. The cut-off day to register is September 19th.

For their contribution to Culture Days, ArtsLink is partnering with CPSC (Conseil Provincial des Sociétés Culturelles). Together, they are hosting an exciting bilingual Kitchen Party event on October 1st in Sackville, NB. This family-friendly party will feature performances by anglophone and francophone musicians as well as some delicious (and free!) food courtesy of The Everyday Food Truck.

For more information about Culture Days in Canada visit their website at culturedays.ca. Let’s show the rest of the country just how excited New Brunswick is for celebrating culture!

About ArtsLink NB

Founded in 2009 to unify artists and arts organizations and promote their value, ArtsLink works hard to:

Explain to the government, the private sector, and the public why greater support for the arts isn’t just a good idea, but a smart and necessary investment.

Give artists the tools and training they need to succeed in New Brunswick – and beyond.

Create opportunities for artists to meet with each other and with other stakeholders, to learn, share, and be inspired together.

Offer benefits that cater to our members’ unique needs, including a health insurance plan for artists

For more information about ArtsLink NB visit their website at www.artslinknb.com or find them on Facebook @ArtsLinkNb.

The post Just in Time for Culture Days: ArtsLink NB New HQ in Uptown Saint John appeared first on Giv’er Saint John.