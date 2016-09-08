Northumberland County

Northumberland County there’s a River

Its waters run deep and wide

The many tributaries that feed it

Where friendly people do abide

Fish its waters at your leisure

I am sure that you’ll agree

If you leave it will be with memories

Of time you’ve spent on the Miramichi

Boat tours, landmarks, and tall stories

Of the happenings of days gone by

Some you’ll slap your knee in laughter

Others might even make you cry

Try Paddling through its mighty waters

In kayak, canoe, tube, or boat

Set your sail upon its waters

Just make sure you stay afloat

Festivals? Oh! We have them

I encourage you to take your pick

Your taste buds will not be neglected

Down to the plate that you’ll like to lick

Fun goes on throughout the winter

Enjoy the sports on ice and snow

Just make sure you dress up warmly

As the winter land puts on a show

A summer shower and now it’s over

There’s a rainbow for all to see

If you’re looking for the treasure

The pot of gold is the Miramichi!

By “Bunny” Dempsey

The post Poem – Northumberland County appeared first on Giver on the River.