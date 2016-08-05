FEST FORWARD: CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

From November 18-20, 2016, the Charlotte Street Arts Centre in Fredericton will host the 6th annual emerging musician’s festival now known as FEST FORWARD, formally known as NB-ME.

The festival shines a spotlight on the impressive, emerging music scene that’s growing in New Brunswick while providing a select group of emerging musicians with extensive professional development opportunities to help them propel into their budding music careers.

FEST FORWARD is ready and raring to host and support diverse new musical talent from across our beautiful province.

The Charlotte Street Arts Centre is now seeking submissions from emerging New Brunswick musicians. Selected applicants will participate in:

Photo shoots, professional recording sessions, bio-writing, radio and video interviews and more – it’s a whirlwind weekend intensive with industry professionals and stakeholders helping motivated, young artists prepare electronic press kits (EPK’s), develop their professional practice, culminating in a performance showcase.

All musicians and music groups that are looking to take the next step in their professional development are encouraged to apply between August 4th and September 23rd, 2016. Late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted.

TO APPLY:

or for more information see the FEST FORWARD Google Form (Fill out entirely), Facebook Page, and Charlotte Street Arts Centre website at charlottestreetarts.ca.

FEST FORWARD is pumped up for a great weekend of music and professional development, thanks to our supportive funders from The Fredericton Community Foundation, The City of Fredericton (Arts Culture & Heritage), The Province of New Brunswick (Department of Tourism, Heritage & Culture) and Picaroons.