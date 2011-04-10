The ROOF Project, Miramichi

Introducing The ROOF (Roofing Over One Family) Project! The mission of The ROOF project is to give back to the Miramichi by donating one roof to one family in need per year. Together we will provide a Roof Over One Family and improve the lives of one family in need.

This is an initiative founded by Danny and Paula Matchett, owners of Danny’s Improvements. After working in the roofing business for many years, Danny became sensitized to the bare necessity of a good roof. He also became increasingly aware of the many families without a good solid roof over their head. Too often, the basic shelter and security that a roof provides is taken for granted. No one thinks about repairing a roof when the sun is shining, or maybe the thought does cross the mind, but the resources are not there to do anything about it. The roof gets put off for another year, and another, hoping things will get better, luck will improve and then when it rains it pours and the roof leaks, making a bad situation much worse and causing immeasurable heartache and stress on a family.

The ROOF project began from knowing these stories and a deep desire to give back to the Miramichi. Having a good solid roof gives comfort to the remainder of the house and lightens the everyday stress of the family within.

All materials and labour will be courtesy of Danny’s Improvements and MacCallum Building Supplies.

Please visit our website at www.theroofproject.com for more information, nominations will be accepted through May 31, 2011.

If you have any questions, or concerns please feel free to contact The Roof Project at (506)836-9946 or email info@theroofproject.com.

The Sky’s the Limit if you have a roof over your head.