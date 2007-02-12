The Only Available Option

It’s a feeling of shame Lily still finds hard to talk about.

Not shame in the sense that she was an unmarried mother when she handed her little bundle over to near strangers almost 50 years ago, but a shame that she could have gone through with it.

The pain still runs so deep it hurts.

“I didn’t have a choice,” says Lily, who asked to use a false name for this interview. “I was only 16, my father was well known in the church community and it was seen as a complete disgrace for me to be in the position I was in.” Certainly Lily has regrets about some of the decisions she made as a rebellious teenager, but none more than giving her baby girl up for adoption.

“I used to feel that I deserved to be lonely the rest of my life,” she admits. “I soon carried on and I have had a good life, but I will never forget her little doll face.” The family who adopted Lily’s newborn was an acquaintance of her family’s. She learned that when the baby was less than two years old, she passed away from an unknown illness.

Lily was later married and had three sons.

“I guess I had my chance for a little girl,” the Moncton area woman says.

Lily’s story of the struggle that follows adoption is not uncommon. And while no one would argue that at times adoption is the best decision for the future of the baby, the memories that come for moms who felt the baby grow inside her for nine months aren’t easily forgotten.

Marie Crouse is the executive director of Parent Finders New Brunswick, a non-profit organization for adult adoptee, birth parents and birth relatives in search of their roots.

Her crusade to help birth families reconnect began about 20 years ago as she worked with the organization to find the daughter she placed for adoption in the 1960s.