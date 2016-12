South African Orthopedic Surgeon Arrives

Dr. Hendrick Weyers arrived in Miramichi November 28 to begin his orthopedic surgery practice with the Miramichi Regional Health Authority. He comes to Miramichi from South Africa. “I am very pleased to have Dr. Weyers join the Miramichi Regional Health Authority surgical team,” says Gary Foley, President and CEO. He says the addition of a second orthopedic surgeon will compliment and enhance the region’s present service.

Weyers, who entered General Medicine before becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon, came to Miramichi in 2003 to visit a friend who moved to the area to practice medicine. He found it to be a relaxed, safe and family environment.

“South Africa is a beautiful country, but because of the high crime rate and the high incidence of HIV and Aids, we decided to come to Canada. I want to spend my energy on my work and my hobbies and not worry about those things.”

Dr. Weyers will share orthopedic coverage with Dr. David Lanoue. Weyers joins three other South African physicians who have made Miramichi their home.